Published: - Dec 30, 2020

PortuGoal - Closing out the year in style, the fixture machine lined placed Vitória up against Porto in the final game of 2020, in a match-up with the potential to see the hosts catch up the league champions in fourth place, points-wise.

With just seven minutes on the clock, a Matheus Uribe stray pass landed the Dragons in all kinds of problems, as Rochinha’s run and deflected strike placed Vitória a goal up early.

Porto’s threat-level grew as the half went on, nearing a 40th-minute equaliser via Luis Diaz prior to Taremi’s tap in from Moussa Marega’s weighted lay-off on the brink of half-time.

Ricardo Quaresma was on hand to undo all that in the 63rd minute, setting up Oscar Estupiñan for a diving header on his 24th birthday, propelling Vitória back in front of the clash.

Taremi equalised almost immediately with a first-time finish before Díaz, in the 80th minute, turned the game on its head with a clean control and toe-poked finish inside the box.

Left without response, the Colombian's late and decisive strike pushed Porto back up to third in the league table with a 3-2 win, a point ahead of fourth-placed Braga and two away from Benfica in second.