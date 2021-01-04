Published: - Jan 04, 2021

Tehran Times - Esteghlal football team defeated Aluminum in Iran Professional League (IPL) to remain top of the table.

On Monday, the Blues defeated the Arak based football team 2-0 in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium.

Amirarsalan Motahari was on target in the 38th minute and Mehdi Ghayedi doubled the score in the 73rd minute.

Earlier in the day, Sanat Naft defeated Naft Masjed Soleyman 2-0 thanks to goals from Reza Khaleghifar and Mehdi Zobeidi in Abadan.

Shahr Khodro edged past Saipa 1-0 in Mashhad courtesy of Amin Ghaseminejhad’s 54th minute goal.

In Ahvaz, Foolad suffered a late draw against Mes Rafsanjan. Brazilian forward Luciano Pereira scored for the hosts in the 56th minute but Mehrdad Avakh leveled the score in the dying moments of the match.

On Tuesday, Persepolis will host Sepahan in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium, Tractor meet Zob Ahan in Isfahan and Paykan play Nassaji in Tehran.

Esteghlal sit top of the table thanks to goal difference over Sanat Naft.