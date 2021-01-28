Football betting online with Betway

Former Iran and Persepolis midfielder Minavand dies

Tehran Times - Former Iran and Persepolis football team midfielder Mehrdad Minavand passed away aged 45.

Minavand died Wednesday night after a battle with COVID-19.

He had been hospitalized at the Laleh Hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU) in Tehran last week.

Minavand started his career at Tehran based football club Pas in 1994 but joined Persepolis a year later.

The left winger also played for Austrian club Sturm Graz and Charleroi from Belgium before returning to Persepolis once again in 2002.

Minavand was a member of Iran national football team in the 1998 FIFA World Cup.

He also won a bronze medal with the Persians in the 1996 AFC Asian Cup.

Tehran Times extends deepest sympathy to his family, loved ones, and friends over his demise.

