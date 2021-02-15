Published: - Feb 15, 2021

Tasnim – Gol Gohar Sirjan forward Godwin Mensha was suspended until further notice for his goal celebration.

In the match against Nassaji, the Nigerian striker scored his team’s first goal in Ghaemshahr. Now, he faces an improper conduct charge from Disciplinary Committee of Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI).

The committee has suspended the player until further notice.

Gol Gohar will host Persepolis on Friday in Sirjan.

Mensha’s absence will be a big blow to Gol Gohar.