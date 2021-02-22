Published: - Feb 22, 2021

Tasnim – Esteghlal and Persepolis football teams’ target Peyman Babaei signed for Tractor.

Babaei, 27, started his football in Tractor in 2014 and has also played in Tabriz-based football teams Gostaresh Foolad and Machine Sazi.

The iconic striker has also played for Azerbaijani top-flight club Sumgayit FK.

After Rasoul Khatibi was named as Tractor coach Saturday night, Babaei reunited with his former coach in the team.

Tractor sits seventh in the Iran Professional League.