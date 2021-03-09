Published: - Mar 09, 2021

Tasnim – Newly-appointed acting secretary-general of the Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) Mansour Ghanbarzadeh said Iranian football teams will likely be eligible to sign foreign coaches and players again.

Last year, Iran Football League Organization announced that the teams at the Iran Professional League cannot sign new foreign players and coaches for the next season.

The ban came due to the clubs’ failure to fulfill their financial commitments to foreign coaches and players, especially after the imposition of tough unilateral sanctions by US which created problems for Iranian football.

Now, Ghanbarzadeh says that the federation will likely lift the ban.

Ghanbarzadeh recently replaced Mehdi Mohammad Nabi as secretary general of Iran football federation.