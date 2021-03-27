Published: - Mar 27, 2021

MNA – The Syrian national football team landed at Tehran Imam Khomeini Airport on Saturday morning to hold a friendly match with the Iranian national football team.

The Syrian national football team arrived at Imam Khomeini Airport in the suburb of the Iranian capital Tehran at 3 AM Tehran local time last night to face the Iranian national football team after holding training sessions.

The friendly match between the national football teams of Iran and Syria will be held on Tuesday, March 30 at Tehran Azadi Stadium.