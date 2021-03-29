Published: - Mar 29, 2021

Tasnim – Persepolis football team defender Hossein Kanaanizadegan has reportedly been linked with a move to Qatari club Umm Salal.

Iranian media reports suggest that the 27-year-old defender is a candidate to replace his countryman Rouzbeh Cheshmi in the Qatari top-flight football club.

Umm Salal competes in the Qatar Stars League, the highest tier of Qatari football.

Umm Salal sits 10th in the 2021-21 QSL table, one point above the relegation zone.