Published: - Apr 11, 2021

PLDC - Mehdi Taremi and Ali Alipour, former teammates at Persepolis, scored goals for their teams in the Primeira Liga.

On matchday 26 of the league, Maritimo edged past Farense 1-0 with a goal by Alipour. This was the first goal of the 25-year-old Iranian striker after joining the Portuguese club. He joined Maritimo in September 2020 but was soon sidelined after an injury. With a change of team’s manager, it seems that Alipour is finding more chance to show his qualities in European football.

Amir Abedzadeh, the Iranian goalkeeper of Maritimo, also played a key role in the game. The team sits 16th with 24 points from 26 matches.

Meanwhile, Mehdi Taremi of Porto doubled his team’s lead against Tondela on Saturday just nine minutes after entering the pitch. The goal ended the 8-match-long scoring drought of the striker. Porto fans have pinned hope on the striker to help the team in the upcoming match against Chelsea at Champions League.

Porto is 5 points behind Sporting (65) at top of the table while eight matchdays still remain.