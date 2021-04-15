Published: - Apr 15, 2021

AFC - Boualem Khoukhi scored in the 89th minute as Al Sadd SC fought back to hold Foolad Khouzestan FC 1-1 in Group D of the 2021 AFC Champions League at the King Fahd Stadium on Wednesday.

It was heartbreak at the end for Islamic Republic of Iran side Foolad, who looked to have sealed a famous win against the Qatar champions.

Al Sadd started strongly by pressing Foolad into their own half, but the Iranian side were able to hold their ground as they eventually pushed the Qataris back, setting the stage for an exciting tie.

The Qatar Stars League champions made multiple inroads into the final third with Rodrigo Tabata testing Foolad goalkeeper Mohsen Foroozan with a long range strike in the 20th minute.

Foolad did have their moments but Brazilian striker Chimba, who scored twice against Al Ain in the playoff, was unable to to have an early influence on the proceedings.

Foolad came closest in the 38th minute when Zobeir Niknafs let loose a strike from outside the box but Al Sadd custodian Meshall Barsham tipped the ball over the bar.



The deadlock continued well into the second half but with a noticeable change in Foolad’s approach, who were now on the front foot.

Their aggression paid off in the 61st minute as Mehran Derakshan delivered a curling cross into the box which Boualem Khoukhi cleared but a prowling Chimba rose high to head home to hand Foolad the lead.

Al Sadd immediately shifted gears and came close 10 minutes later when a string of passes led to substitute Ali Asad on goal but the midfielder was caught offside.

Foolad were reminded not to underestimate Al Sadd’s ability to make a comeback with Khoukhi testing goalkeeper Foroozan with his free-kick in the 81st minute, but he would not miss seven minutes later when he found the back of the net with his strike from inside the box, with Baghdad Bounedjah picking up the assist.

Al Sadd will take on hosts Al Nassr next on Saturday, while Foolad will face Al Wehdat.