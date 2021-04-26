Published: - Apr 26, 2021

Tehran Times - Persepolis football team’s first captain Hamid Jasemian passed away due to coronavirus on Sunday.

Jasemian, 85, was hospitalized at a hospital in Tehran, capital of Iran last week but lost his battle with COVID-19.

The Health Ministry’s spokeswoman said at a press conference on Sunday that 454 coronavirus patients have died across the country over the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 69,574.

Sima Sadat Lari said the total number of people tested positive for COVID-19 infection in Iran has exceeded 2,396,200 following the detection of 19,165 new cases since yesterday, adding that 3,019 new cases have been admitted to the hospital.

The number of people infected with COVID-19 across the world has surpassed 147 million and the death toll has exceeded 3.1 million.

Tehran Times extends deepest sympathy to Jasemian’s family, loved ones, and friends over his demise.