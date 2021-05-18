Published: - May 18, 2021

Tasnim – Qatar-based Al-Sharq newspaper has reported that Al-Ahli is going to sign Esteghlal forward Mehdi Ghayedi.

The Qatari club has previously negotiated with Persepolis defender Hossein Kanaanizadegan.

Now, the newspaper has reported that Iranian midfielder Omid Ebrahimi is going to join Al-Wakra and Al-Ahli wants to sign Ghayedi as Ebrahimi’s replacement.

Ghayedi played a key role in Esteghlal’s success in the 2021 AFC Champions League Group Stage (West).