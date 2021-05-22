Published: - May 22, 2021

PLDC - Majid Hosseini, Iranian defender of Trabzonspor has turned downed the offer of Turkish team for extending the contract.

According to Turkey’s media outlets, Hosseini has officially rejected Trabzonspor’s offer and seeks to continue his professional career in a different team and maybe in a different country.

His contract initially ended last year but officials of the Turkish club used an option in the contract for an automatic one-year extension of the deal. According to Ajansspor, Trabzon has offered a 3-year-deal worth €850,000 to keep Hosseini in the team but the defender has told the club via his representative that there is no possibility of any contract with Trabzonspor, noting that financial issues have no place in his decision.

Hosseini has played 60 matches for Trabzonspor during the past three seasons, becoming one of the key players of the team.

Hosseini has reportedly received offers from Turkey, Russia, and Qatar while his agent told Turkish media that the most important proposal comes from Qatar.

The departure has made Trabzonspor officials upset as his transfer will not generate any revenue for the team.