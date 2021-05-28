Published: - May 28, 2021

Tehran Times - Brighton & Hove Albion winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh says that he will make the best decision for his future.

He signed from AZ Alkmaar in 2018 for a then club-record fee of £17m but has since endured a frustrating time in the Premier League on the south coast.

Now, Jahanbakhsh says he will make the best decision on his future after returning to England.

He is training with Iran national football team for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in Kish Island at the moment.

“As you know, I have two more years on my contract with Brighton and I’ve always been very cautious with the matter. I will return to Brighton after the holidays and maybe something will happen,” Jahanbakhsh said.

“I don’t exactly know what happens next season but I will make a decision which can be beneficial for me,” he added.

The 28-year-old player has been linked with Eredivisie teams.