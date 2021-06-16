Published: - Jun 16, 2021

Tehran Times - National football team coach Dragan Skocic’s contract expired with Iran after the end of the 2022 World Cup qualification Round 2.

The 52-year-old Croatian coach was named as Iran coach in February 2020.

Skocic became the second Iran coach who began his tenure with seven consecutive wins.

Irish coach Frank O'Farrell was the first coach who registered seven wins in a row in 1974.

Under leadership of Skocic, Iran defeated Uzbekistan, Syria and Bosnia and Herzegovina in three friendly matches.

The ‘Persian Leopards’ also defeated Hong Kong, Bahrain, Cambodia and Iraq in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers in Bahrain.

Head of Iran football federation Azizi Khadem has said that the Board of Directors will make decision on Skocic’s future in the national team.

The third round of AFC matches for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification will be played from Sept. 2, 2021 to Mar. 29, 2022.

A total of 12 teams will be divided into two groups of six with the draw taking place on 1 July.