Jul 08, 2021

Tasnim – Iran international goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand joined Portuguese football team Boavista.

He has joined Boavista on loan from Belgian club Antwerp until June 2022.

Last season, he played 12 games for Antwerp in his first season with the Belgian club.

Beiranvand, 28, was a member of Naft Tehran from 2011 to 2016 before joining Persepolis. He has also played 43 games for the Iran national team.

The national team’s second goalkeeper Amir Abedzadeh plays for Maritimo and third goalkeeper Payam Niazmand has also been linked with a move to Portuguese club Portimonense.