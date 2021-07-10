Published: - Jul 10, 2021

PLDC - The Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) has changed its logo and the design will be unveiled in the coming weeks.

After taking charge of the federation, FFIRI President Shahabeddin Azizi Khadem decided to introduce changes in the logo of the federation.

According to reports, the international committee is doing the preparations for sending the new logo to FIFA and the AFC so that after confirmation, it can be used.

The new logo will be unveiled in late July, prior to the matches of the national team in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.