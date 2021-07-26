Published: - Jul 26, 2021

Tehran Times - Persepolis football team defeated Tractor 3-1 on Sunday in penultimate week of the 2020/21 Iran Professional League (IPL) season and moved one step closer to winning the title for the fifth time in a row.

The Reds battled back from a goal down to beat Tractor 3-1 in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium.

Peyman Babaei gave the visiting team a lead in the 50th minute but substitute Mehdi Abdi equalized the match in the 64th minute. Captain Ahmad Nourollahi made it 2-1 four minutes later and Abdi completed his brace in the added time.

Sepahan also defeated Zob Ahan 2-0 in Isfahan derby.

Omid Nourafkan and Reza Mirzaei scored two goals for Sepahan at the Naghsh-e Jahan Stadium. Zob Ahan defender Vahid Mohammadzadeh missed a penalty in this match.

In Ghaemshahr, Esteghlal came from a goal behind to beat Nassaji 3-1. Karim Eslami scored for the hosts in the 17th minute but Esteghlal captain Vouria Ghafouri leveled the score from the penalty spot in the 45th minute. He netted his brace six minutes later and Matin Karimzadeh scored Esteghlal’s third goal with seven minutes remaining.

Furthermore, Mes beat Padideh 2-1 in Rafsanjan, already-relegated Machine Sazi suffered a 5-0 loss against Paykan in Tabriz, Foolad defeated Sanat Naft 2-0 in Ahvaz, Naft Masjed Soleyman were defeated against Gol Gohar 2-1 in Masjed Soleyman and struggling Saipa edged past Aluminum in Tehran.

Persepolis lead the table with 64 points, two points above Sepahan. Esteghlal sit third with 56 points.

Machine Sazi had previously relegated from IPL and Saipa, Zob Ahan and Naft will struggle to avoid relegation in their last match on Friday.