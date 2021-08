Published: - Aug 27, 2021

Tasnim – Sepahan football team target Sajad Shahbazzadeh penned a one-year extension with the team.

The 31-year-old forward had been linked with a move to Persepolis but opted to stay in Isfahan.

Sepahan also hired Santa Clara forward Shahriyar Moghanlou on Wednesday.

Shahbazzadeh was named the top goalscorer of the 2020-21 Iran Professional League with 20 goals.