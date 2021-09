Published: - Sep 08, 2021

Tehran Times - Majid Sadri was named as interim general manager of Persepolis football club.

He replaced Jafar Samiei in the Iranian top-flight football club.

Sadri was a member of Persepolis’ board of directors.

Samiei stepped down as Persepolis GM last week after 10 months.

Persepolis are owned by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.