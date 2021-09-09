Football betting online with Betway

Tehran Times - Iranian football club Sanat Naft announced that they have reached an agreement with ex-Esteghlal coach Alireza Mansourian for the new season of the Iran football league.

Mansourian, 49, has penned a one-year contract with the Abadan-based football club.

He replaced Sirous Pourmousavi, who left the team for Naft Masjed Soleyman, in Sanat Naft.

The former Esteghlal coach led Aluminum in Iran Professional League (IPL) last season but parted ways with the Arak based football team at the end of the season.

