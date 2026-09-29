Russia 2-0 Iran: Team Melli Suffer Another Defeat [VIDEO]

PLDC - Iran suffered another setback after losing 2-0 to Russia in their latest international friendly at Kazan Arena.

Russia continued their positive run against Amir Ghalenoei’s side, recording another victory after a win and a draw against Team Melli in their previous two meetings over the past three and a half years.

Iran entered the match hoping to bounce back following their disappointing 3-1 defeat against Uzbekistan, but once again struggled to produce the result they needed. Russia played an attacking game and scored twice to secure a comfortable 2-0 victory.

The defeat extended Iran’s winless run to five consecutive matches and marked a third straight meeting against Russia without a victory.

The latest result adds to a difficult period for Ghalenoei’s side following their disappointing 2026 World Cup campaign and the recent defeat to Uzbekistan.