Russia 2-0 Iran: Team Melli Suffer Another Defeat [VIDEO]

Friendly Match   Russia  

Team Melli vs Russia

PLDC - Iran suffered another setback after losing 2-0 to Russia in their latest international friendly at Kazan Arena.

Russia continued their positive run against Amir Ghalenoei’s side, recording another victory after a win and a draw against Team Melli in their previous two meetings over the past three and a half years.

Iran entered the match hoping to bounce back following their disappointing 3-1 defeat against Uzbekistan, but once again struggled to produce the result they needed. Russia played an attacking game and scored twice to secure a comfortable 2-0 victory.

The defeat extended Iran’s winless run to five consecutive matches and marked a third straight meeting against Russia without a victory.

The latest result adds to a difficult period for Ghalenoei’s side following their disappointing 2026 World Cup campaign and the recent defeat to Uzbekistan.

Comments (0)

Rated 0 out of 5 based on 0 voters
There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

  1. Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
Rate this post:
Reset Rating
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
Type the text presented in the image below
Top