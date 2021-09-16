Published: - Sep 16, 2021

PLDC - Esteghlal General Manager Ahmad Madadi’s recent remarks imply that the club may consider parting ways with head coach Farhad Majidi.

Speaking in a state-TV program on Wednesday evening, Madadi talked about the conditions of the team.

He indirectly criticized the head coach and said that the wave of insult against himself in social media is being guided by a special ‘virtual army’. Esteghlal critics accuse Majidi of leading this so-called army.

Asked about the prospects of continuing cooperation with Majidi, Madadi said: “This is an inherent right of the board and general manager to decide about the head coach.”

He said the club’s board will make a decision after receiving a technical report by Parviz Mazloumi who was beside the team on the last week’s trip to the UAE.

Majidi returned to take charge of Esteghlal back in early March on a 2.5-year contract. Esteghlal finished the Iranian Professional League in 3rd place and finished the Hazfi Cup runner-up after conceding defeat against Foolad in the final match.

The Tehran-based team was also eliminated from the 2021 AFC Champions League last week after a loss against Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal in the Round of 16.