Published: - Sep 23, 2021

PLDC - The Ethics Committee of the Iranian Football Federation has banned Farhad Majidi from football activities while also levying a heavy fine on him.

In a ruling published on Wednesday, the committee announced fines for several individuals including Esteghlal head coach Farhad Majidi.

According to the ruling, Majidi cannot participate in any football activity and must pay 500 million Rials (nearly $1,850). He can only return to the pitch after paying the fine.

The ruling has sparked controversies in the Iranian football community as the Committee has not mentioned the reason behind this decision.

In a statement, Esteghlal rejected all the rumors around the ruling, noting that it is related to an earlier case between Majidi and former ICT Minister Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi.

After Esteghlal-Persepolis encounter in May which ended 1-0 for the Reds, Azari Jahromi publicly supported Persepolis and considering it as trash talk, Majidi reacted to the minister’s remarks.

Jahromi said on Wednesday that he has not filed any complaint against Majidi but reports indicate that Persepolis has done so, citing ‘insult to a Persepolis fan’ as the reason for lodging a complaint against Esteghlal before the Ethics Committee.

The case had been once discussed some four months ago but Majidi’s refusal to accept the initial ruling has reportedly led to the recent decision by the Committee.