Published: - Oct 09, 2021

Tehran Times - Persepolis football team head coach Yahya Golmohammadi extended his contract with the team for two years.

His current deal was set to expire at the end of the season but Persepolis extended it for two more years.

Golmohammadi was appointed as Persepolis coach in January 2020 as Gabriel Calderon’s replacement and led the Reds to win two titles in the Iran football league.

He also won a silver medal with Persepolis in the 2020 AFC Champions League.

Persepolis prepare for the match against Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia in quarterfinals round of the 2021 AFC Champions League on October 16.