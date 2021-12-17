Petrovic to Lead Iraq against Iran

Tasnim - Montenegrin Zeljko Petrovic will lead Iraq national football team in the 2022 World Cup qualifier against Iran.

Iraq will travel to Tehran on January 27 to meet Team Melli in the World Cup qualifier at the Azadi Stadium.

Petrovic replaced Dutchman Dick Advocaat who stepped down as his coaching role in late November.

Iraq has yet to register a win in Group A of the AFC Asian Qualifiers, with the Lions of Mesopotamia recording four draws and two defeats.

