Jan 22, 2022

Tehran Times - Bayer Leverkusen football club completed the signing of Iranian striker Sardar Azmoun.

The 27-year-old has signed a five-year-deal with Die Werkself and will make the move to the BayArena at the end of the 2021/22 season.

Azmoun has been linked with a number of clubs in recent weeks, including Lyon and West Ham, but the Bundesliga side have won the race for the Zenit St. Petersburg forward.

The Iran international has scored 62 goals in 104 games for the Russian club.