Published: - Jan 23, 2022

Tehran Times - Aluminum football team were heled to a 2-2 draw against struggling team Padided in Matchweek 16 of Iran Professional League (IPL) on Sunday.

Amir Nouri was on target for Aluminum but Milad Kamandani equalized the match.

Omid Singh gave Aluminum the lead once again from the spot with nine minutes remaining.

Mohammadreza Fallahian leveled the score in the added time.

Furthermore, Paykan defeated Naft Masjed Soleyman 2-1 in their away match, Tractor and Gol Gohar shared the spoils in a goalless draw and Zob Ahan suffered a 1-0 home loss against Sanat Naft.

Havadar and Esteghlal match was called off after several players of Esteghlal tested positive for COVID-19.