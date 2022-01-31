Published: - Jan 31, 2022

Tehran Times - Zenit and Bayer Leverkusen have reached an agreement for the transfer of Iranian forward Sardar Azmoun to the German club this winter transfer window.

Azmoun joined Zenit in February 2019 and in his three years with the club he scored 62 goals and made 17 assists in 104 matches. He finished the 2019/20 season as RPL top scorer and won the RFU Player of the Year for the 2020/21 season.

Azmoun won three RPL titles as well as the Russian Cup and two Russian Super Cups while in St. Petersburg.

Zenit football club thanked Azmoun for his incredible contribution and the success he helped bring to the team in his time there.