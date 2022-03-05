Published: - Mar 05, 2022

Tehran Times - Extraordinary assembly of the Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) will be held on May 10.

Ehsan Osouli, member of FFIRI’s board of directors, said new president of the football federation will be elected in the assembly.

Shahaboddin Azizi Khadem was temporarily removed from the presidency of the football federation on February 17.

Mirsahd Majedi was appointed as interim head of the federation until an extraordinary assembly is held in May.

The board of directors had earlier announced Mehrdad Seraji as the interim president but changed their decision.

Aziziz Khadem was removed from presidency just less than a year he was appointed as FFIRI president.

He faced controversy since taking charge of the position and the members criticized the legal and economic ambiguities in the contracts related to the football federation.