Published: - May 11, 2022

Tasnim – Belgian football club OH Leuven is not going to extend Kaveh Rezaei’s contract.

The 30-year-old forward joined OH Leuven in August 2021 but failed to meet the expectations.

Rezaei joined Charleroi from Esteghlal in 2017 and has played in Belgian team Club Brugge as well.

Iranian media reports suggest that he will join Esteghlal in the summer as a free agent striker.