Beiranvand A Step Closer to Returning to Persepolis

Alireza Beiranvand  

Beiranvand

Tasnim – Antwerp football team goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand has moved a step closer to returning to Persepolis.

Beiranvand was loaned to Portuguese first division team Boavista this season but remained an unused substitute in the team.

Now, Iranian media reports suggest that Beiranvand will pen a three-year deal with Persepolis.

The 30-year-old goalie joined Royal Antwerp from Persepolis in 2020 but failed to meet the expectations.

Comments (0)

Rated 0 out of 5 based on 0 voters
There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

  1. Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
Rate this post:
Reset Rating
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
Top