Published: - May 18, 2022

Tasnim – Antwerp football team goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand has moved a step closer to returning to Persepolis.

Beiranvand was loaned to Portuguese first division team Boavista this season but remained an unused substitute in the team.

Now, Iranian media reports suggest that Beiranvand will pen a three-year deal with Persepolis.

The 30-year-old goalie joined Royal Antwerp from Persepolis in 2020 but failed to meet the expectations.