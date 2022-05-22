Published: - May 22, 2022

PLDC - A Portuguese newspaper reported that FC Porto have no intention of transferring Mehdi Taremi to other teams this season.

In a report on Saturday, A Bola announced that Taremi will play in Porto in the 2022-23 season for the third consecutive year.

Taremi joined Porto in August 2020 on a four-year contract. This will be his third season with the top Portuguese club.

Taremi's promising performance in the past seasons led to putting him on the radar of prominent teams across Europe such as Arsenal and AC Milan.

Meanwhile, as Porto have always been active in transfer windows, speculations raised that Taremi may move to another team this summer.

FC Porto have sold several players to Manchester United, Sevilla, AS Roma, and Liverpool in the past two seasons. This shows that talent detectors of top European teams pay extra attention to the Portuguese team.

Taremi has been named the most influential player of Primeira Liga with 20 goals and 12 assists, helping the team to claim the league's title.

The season will wrap up for Porto and Taremi tonight as they will play against Tondela in the final of Taca de Portugal.