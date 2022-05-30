Published: - May 30, 2022

Tehran Times - Persepolis football team defeated rock-bottom Shahr Khodro 2-1 in penultimate week of Iran professional League (IPL) Sunday night.

Ali Nemati scored Persepolis’s first goal with a header in the 23rd minute but Mohammadebrahim Rezazadeh equalized the match in the 54th minute.

Five minutes later Persepolis midfielder Siamak Nemati scored the winner in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium. Shahr Khodro remained rock-bottom with one week remaining.

In Ahvaz, Foolad defeated Sepahan 3-0 thanks to goals from Ayanda Patosi, Hamid Bouhamdan and Arash Rezavand.

Havadar lost to Gol Gohar 2-0 in Tehran.

On Monday, Paykan will host Mes Rafsanjan and IPL champions Esteghlal will meet Naft Masjed Soleyman.