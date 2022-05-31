Published: - May 31, 2022

Tasnim – Iran will open the AFC U-23 Asian Cup on Wednesday with a match against 2018 third-place finisher Qatar.

The match will be held at the Bunyodkor Stadium in Group A and will be broadcast on Varzesh TV.

Mehdi Mahdavikia’s boys will also play newcomer Turkmenistan and host Uzbekistan on June 4 and 7, respectively.

The 2022 AFC U-23 Asian Cup will be the 5th edition of the competition, a biennial international age-restricted football championship organized by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) for the men's under-23 national teams of Asia.

The tournament was scheduled for January 6 to 24, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and rescheduled for June 1 to 19.

A total of 16 teams will compete in the tournament.

South Korea is the defending champion.