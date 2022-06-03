Published: - Jun 03, 2022

Sowetanlive - The South African Football Association (Safa) are working around the clock to secure an international friendly match for Bafana Bafana against Iran in Doha.

This is to fill the gap left in Bafana's now three-team Group K after Zimbabwe were banned from taking part in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers due to their suspension by Fifa regarding political interference.

SA meet Morocco in their opening Afcon qualifier in Rabat next Thursday. Coach Hugo Broos revealed Bafana may stay over in Doha on their way back to SA to take on Iran on June 13.

“There is a big chance that on the 13th we can play Iran in Doha, because we are travelling to Morocco via Doha,” Broos said.

“Maybe when we come back from Morocco we will stay a few days in Doha to play there against Iran, but at the moment it is not definite because nothing has been finalised.

“If it is like that it will be a very good thing for us because we were looking for games. We looked at Namibia and Algeria, but Algeria wanted us to play in the City of Oran [in Algeria] and I know what it is about because I worked in Algeria.

“You can go there, but when you come back to SA you are maybe going to have two days of travelling, so it was not an option because they didn’t want to come here [to SA].

“We had several options, but it didn’t match and I hope this game with Iran can be done.”

Broos said after the banning of Zimbabwe SA could not secure an opponent because the DStv Premiership season ended late on Monday due to Orlando Pirates' three rescheduled matches because of reaching the Caf Confederation Cup final, and he could not get most of his players.

“We had some offers before the end of May from Iraq and Brazil, but it was impossible because I didn’t have players. There were still league and cup games, something that doesn’t happen in other countries, but here one week later there are still things to do.

“We couldn’t have the players. Morocco have been together from April 26. We wanted a game also and now for this weekend it is impossible because all the African teams have qualifiers.”