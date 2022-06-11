Published: - Jun 11, 2022

Tasnim – Davoud Fanaei parted company with Persepolis football club on Friday.

The 47-year-old coach, who started his goalkeeping career in 2009 in Iran U-17 football team, has also worked in Iranian clubs Saipa, Zob Ahan and Shahr Khodro.

Faghani was named Persepolis coach in 2020 and helped the Reds win the Iran league twice.

He was under pressure last season after signing Ahmad Gohari from Sanat Naft as the substitute goalkeeper.

Fanaei bade farewell to Persepolis fans and wished the team all the best on his Instagram account.