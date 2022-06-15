Published: - Jun 15, 2022

Tehran Times - Persepolis football team completed signing of Soroush Rafiei on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old midfielder has penned a two-year deal with the Reds for an undisclosed fee.

Rafiei has returned to Persepolis for the third stint.

Persepolis have previously completed the signing of Alireza Beiranvand (goalkeeper), Morteza Pouraliganji (defender), Danial Esmaeilifar (right-winger), and Mohammadmehdi Ahmadi (left winger).

The team have also extended Milad Sarlak’s deal for one more season.