Published: - Jun 22, 2022

PLDC - Iranian defender of Dinamo Zagreb may depart Croatia for Iran this summer, according to reports by the European country's media.

The Croatian team have boosted their defense and according to reports, they are after hiring a player for their right back where Moharrami usually plays, 24sata website reported.

The 26-year-old defender has been one of the main players of Iran's National Team in recent years, especially in the route to 2022 Qatar World Cup.

Moharrami was playing in Persepolis before joining Dinamo Zagreb. However, his return to Persepolis is unlikely as the team have inked a contract with another right-back namely Danial Esmaeilifar.