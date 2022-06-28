Published: - Jun 28, 2022

Tehran Times - Iranian football defender Jalal Hosseini, nicknamed Superman, is set to call time on a glittering career, including spells with Persepolis, Sepahan, and Iran national team.

Hosseini has confirmed his retirement from football at the age of 40 and vowed to talk about his decision in the coming days.

“I will talk about my official retirement from football soon, and I will answer questions about everything in detail,” he said.

According to the reports, the veteran is set to join the technical staff of Persepolis to work with head coach Yahya Golmohammadi. Hamid Motahari, former assistant coach of Persepolis, parted away with the club to become the Nassaji team's new head coach.

Former Iran defender Hosseini had a brilliant playing career and is considered the most decorated player in the history of the Iranian Professional League (IPL).

“I am thrilled, and I do not know how to thank people,” he showed his excitement because of reaction of football fans to his farewell.

“The football fans, regardless of teams and jerseys, were so kind to me and supported me and it makes me really emotional. It amazes me that after so many years of playing football, people still care about me; I cannot thank them enough,” Hosseini added.

Hosseini played for Malavan, Saipa, Sepahan, Al Ahli, Naft Tehran and Persepolis (two spells) and also won 102 caps for Iran national football team.

Blessed as one of the greatest defenders in the history of Iranian football, he was also renowned for tactical awareness, athleticism, and aggressive playing style.

Hosseini was a crucial player in Persepolis' five successive title-winning campaigns in the IPL between 2016 and 2021.

He also became the IPL's champion with Saipa and Sepahan – in three seasons – and won the Iranian super cup (four times) and Hazfi cup during his glittering career.

Hosseini was named the Persian Gulf Pro League Defender of the Year on six occasions.