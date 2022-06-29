Published: - Jun 29, 2022

PLDC - According to a report, Voria Ghafouri has parted ways with Esteghlal after six years.

A report by footballi.net on Tuesday claimed that Ghafouri has eventually decided to part ways with Iran Pro League champions.

His decision came as the club's officials did not contact him for the extension of contract this summer.

According to the report, several other Iranian teams seek to sign the 34-year-old right back. His next team may be announced in the coming hours.

Ghafouri was the first captain of Esteghlal during the past seasons and is considered one the most favorite among fans.