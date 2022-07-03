Published: - Jul 03, 2022

PLDC - According to reports, Mehdi Mahdavikia is one of the options that the Iraqi football federation is considering for coaching their men’s national football team.

This has been revealed by Mohammad Nazemasharieh who is the head coach of Iraq’s national futsal team.

Speaking to an Iranian sports newspaper, he said that the Iraqi federation was considering Mahdavikia and Carlos Queiroz for their hot seat.

“What I say is not official or certain. Iraqis are in contact with Queiroz. They were also following up on the discussion about Mahdavikia,” said Nazemasharieh who managed to finish the 2022 Arab Futsal Cup runner-up with the Iraqi team recently.

“When I attended a meeting of Iraqi federation’s technical committee, they were studying CVs of coaches and Queiroz and Mahdavikia were among the names. I do not how much is the possibility of their appointment,” he added.

Mahdavikia is now head coach of Iran’s U23 football team, striving to end Iran’s 48-year Olympics qualification drought.