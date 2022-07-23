Published: - Jul 23, 2022

Tehran Times - Brazilian midfielder Wescley Gomes dos Santos, simply known as Wescley, signed for Iranian football club Gol Gohar on Saturday.

The Brazilian attacking midfielder, who was a member of Brazilian Série A side Ceará since 2018, was loaned by Juventude in early 2021 and scored two goals in 34 games for the Brazilian team.

Wescley, 30, has joined the Sirjan based club as a free agent player for an undisclosed fee.

Gol Gohar, headed by Amir Ghalenoei, finished the 2021/22 Iran Professional League as the fourth team.