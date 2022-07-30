Ayanda Patosi Extends Deal with Foolad
Tasnim – South African international midfielder Ayanda Patosi will continue playing for Foolad after signing a one-year deal with the Iranian club.
Patosi is an integral part of Foolad’s plans for the 2022-23 season of the Iran Professional League (IPL) and the club has done well to keep the 29-year-old attacking midfielder in Ahvaz.
The former Cape Town City player had been linked with several South African teams.
Patosi has previously played for another Iranian team Esteghlal.
