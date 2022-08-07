Published: - Aug 07, 2022

Desporto.sapo.pt – A week after winning the Supercup, the blues and whites started defending the title with a rout against Madeira. As in Aveiro, Mehdi Taremi stood out again with an ‘encore’.

FC Porto thrashed Marítimo today at home, 5-1, starting in the best way the defense of the Portuguese champion title, in their first match in the 2022/23 edition of the I Football League.

At Estádio do Dragão, in Porto, Taremi (12 and 42 minutes), Evanilson (40), Marcano (68) and Toni Martinez (76) scored the goals of the ‘blues and whites’, with Cláudio Winck (88) scoring a consolation for the islanders.

FC Porto joined Benfica, Vizela, and Estoril Praia as teams that won their first games in this edition of the I Liga.