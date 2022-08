Published: - Aug 22, 2022

Tasnim – Uzbekistan international forward Sherzod Temirov parted ways with Iranian football club Persepolis.

The 23-year-old forward joined Persepolis from Uzbekistan's Pakhtakor in early March but failed to meet the expectations.

He scored just one goal for the Reds.

Temirov will join another Iranian club, Paykan.

Former Esteghlal striker Cheick Diabate will reportedly join Persepolis in the coming days.