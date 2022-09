Published: - Sep 13, 2022

Tasnim – Croatian forward Darko Bjedov returned to Iranian football club Zob Ahan.

The 33-year-old striker was a member of Zob Ahan in the 2020-21 Iran Professional League season.

He scored 10 goals in 32 matches for the Isfahan-based team.

Bjedov joined Serbian club Radnik last year.

Zob Ahan completed the signing of the center forward on Monday.