Published: - Sep 28, 2022

Tehran Times - Defending champions Iran started the 2022 AFC Futsal Asian Cup with a 5-0 win over Indonesia in Group C on Wednesday.

Saeid Ahmad Abbasi opened the scoring for Iran in the first half and Mahdi Asadshir and Moslem Oladghobad also were on target before the interval.

Ahmad Abbasi scored his second goal in the second half and Hossein Tayebi made the scoreboard 5-0.

Iran will meet Chinese Taipei and Lebanon on Sept. 30 and Oct. 2, respectively.

The competition is being held in Kuwait from Sept. 27 to Oct. 8