Published: - Oct 10, 2022

Tehran Times - Tehran derby between Esteghlal and Persepolis football teams will be held after the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The match was scheduled for Nov. 4 in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium but has been reportedly postponed.

Soheil Mahdi, head of the Iran Football League Organization, said the Matchweek 12 of Iran league will not be held due to holding a camp ahead of 2022 World Cup.

Iran have been drawn in Group B along with England, the U.S. and Wales.