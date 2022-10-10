Tehran derby to be held after 2022 World Cup

Derby 99  

Tehran derby

Tehran Times - Tehran derby between Esteghlal and Persepolis football teams will be held after the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The match was scheduled for Nov. 4 in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium but has been reportedly postponed.

Soheil Mahdi, head of the Iran Football League Organization, said the Matchweek 12 of Iran league will not be held due to holding a camp ahead of 2022 World Cup.

Iran have been drawn in Group B along with England, the U.S. and Wales.

Comments (0)

Rated 0 out of 5 based on 0 voters
There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

  1. Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
Rate this post:
Reset Rating
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
Top