Oct 22, 2022

PLDC - Iranian media reported that Hamed Lak, goalkeeper of Mes Rafsanjan, has been seemingly fired from the team due to his support for protests over the death of Mahsa Amini.

Mes Rafsanjan took on Naft Masjed Soleyman FC on Friday, the 10th matchday of the Iranian Pro League.

Lak was a fixed player of the team in matches this season but his name was not even on the list of substitutes in this match.

In his last match for Mes Rafsanjan, which was against Persepolis in Tehran, the goalkeeper wore a black wristband, apparently as a sign of support for ongoing protests in Iran over death of Mahsa Amini.

At the start of the match, he went to greet his previous teammates at Persepolis and was not aware that his voice was being recorded by reporters around.

One of Persepolis's players asked about the wristband, and Lak said he had the “balls” to wear it, adding, “You can wear it if you have the balls.”